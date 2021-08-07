Raymond James Cuts Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $21.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $6,658,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.