Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.
RTLR stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
