Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

RTLR stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

