Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

RTLR opened at $10.54 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

