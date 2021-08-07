Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $13.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Range Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,253.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160,894 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.80. 2,549,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

