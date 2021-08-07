Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

RMBS stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

