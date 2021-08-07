RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.09% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADA. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.18 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

