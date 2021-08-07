QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $19.68. QuinStreet shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 2,631 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $606,535.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,697.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,630 shares of company stock worth $1,695,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.92.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

