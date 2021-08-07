Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

QTRX opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.82. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

