Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

TWNK stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after acquiring an additional 215,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,573,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,622,000 after acquiring an additional 148,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,128,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,457,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares during the period.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

