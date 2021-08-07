Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.80 on Thursday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock worth $2,827,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

