Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

TREX opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

