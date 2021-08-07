Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Cut by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Revolve Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.