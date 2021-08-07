Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 26.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

