Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

