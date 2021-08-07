Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $191.07 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

