Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Lowered by Truist Securiti

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MDA opened at C$15.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.50. MDA has a twelve month low of C$14.05 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

