Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Cut by William Blair

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

LDI stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53. loanDepot has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.