Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

INSP stock opened at $213.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.15 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

