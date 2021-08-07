Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut by Analyst

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

FTDR opened at $43.90 on Friday. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.76.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

