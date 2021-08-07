Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.82 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.