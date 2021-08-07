Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.68.

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.51 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$28.14 and a one year high of C$42.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.60%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.