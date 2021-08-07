Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

