Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Increased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

BHC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.