Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XFOR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

