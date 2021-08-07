Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

ATNM opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

