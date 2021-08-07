Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

VRNS opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.07.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

