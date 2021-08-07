Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Issued By Wedbush

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

