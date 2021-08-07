Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Q2 updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Q2 stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

