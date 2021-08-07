Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Q2 updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

QTWO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.96. 600,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

