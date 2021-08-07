Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Boosted by Analyst

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.