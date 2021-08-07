Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saul Centers in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.