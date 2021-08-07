Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03).

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TCMD opened at $43.67 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $863.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

