Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $10.80 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $8,021.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.80 or 0.00025051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00155286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,868.78 or 0.99428568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00804957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

