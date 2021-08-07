Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%.

NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

