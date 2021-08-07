Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.61 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $420.08 million and approximately $66.61 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00126806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00155656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,359.45 or 0.99382844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00808684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

