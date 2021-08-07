PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,031,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,170,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

