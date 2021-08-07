Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

