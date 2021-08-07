Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 139,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,839 shares of company stock worth $727,971 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.