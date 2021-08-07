Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Progress Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Progress Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

