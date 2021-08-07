Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 98,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,080. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

