Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 98,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,080. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

