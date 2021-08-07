PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

