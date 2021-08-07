Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.