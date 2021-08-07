Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Duke Realty worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 415.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,829 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

