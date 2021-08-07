Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $21,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,529,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.