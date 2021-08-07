Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 38.2% during the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 141,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,741 shares of company stock worth $1,217,820. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

