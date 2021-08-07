Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,026 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of California Water Service Group worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $167,106. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

