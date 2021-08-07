Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of New York Community Bancorp worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 204.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 357,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 125.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

