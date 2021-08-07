Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,591 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,183,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,701 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.64 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

