Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 548.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 194,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.50. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

